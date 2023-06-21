Safari Rally’s long journey out of the cold back into global limelight

PETER NJENGA, the WRC Safari Rally Media Director, shares the untold story of the re-birth of the Safari Rally 10 years ago by the government and a handful of people who went without pay to actualise the World Rally Championship campaign mastermined by Phineas Kimathi.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally has been a 10-year journey from the unknown to the citadel of rallying, the FIA WRC stage, an exclusive event major sporting event global economies fight to be part of, but only 13 have this privilege, including Kenya.

The Safari Rally's return to the WRC was not a walk in the park.

It was work of individual sacrifice ices laced with uncertainty for several years until mid-2016 when the newly-elected Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) Phineas Kimathi started an official engagement with International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt, and the commercial rights holder of the championship, the WRC Promoter’s Managing Director Oliver Ciesla during the FIA Sports Conference in Turin, Italy, in June 2016.

International Automobile President Jean Todt pays a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, on February 26, 2018. Photo credit: File | PSCU

Kimathi had earlier met Todt accompanied by KMSF director Jassy Rai at State House, Nairobi, where the Frenchman held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta in his capacity as the United Nations Secretary General Special Envoy on Road Safety.

President William Ruto is ushered into one the WRC Safari Rally cars in Naivasha on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

President Kenyatta requested Todt to assist Kenya return the Safari Rally back to the World Rally Championship (WRC) to fulfill a promise he and President William Ruto made to the Kenyans in the 2012 Jubilee Government Manifesto to return the Safari back to the WRC.

Todt was to make a stopover in Nairobi on December 12, 2016, when he reiterated the FIA’s willingness to assist Kenya in its resolve, so long as the government made a commitment and Kenya met all sporting conditions set by the FIA.

The process of the journey to the WRC gained momentum in 2017 when the government set aside a grant of Sh250 million towards the Safari Rally and gazetted the WRC Safari Rally Project on November 1, 2017, mandating Kimathi to set up a secretariat at Kasarani Stadium.

President William Ruto flags off cars for the WRC Safari Rally Shakedown in Naivasha on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

This was done during the December holidays with only four pioneer employees - namely Phineas Kimathi, Peter Njenga, George Mwangi and Helen Shiri.

This lean team survived for months without pay, motivated by a determination to see the Safari Rally Project succeed.

Kimathi later reached out to the Sporting Committee which organised the 2018 Africa Championship Safari Rally, and close friends to offer services on credit.

M-Sport Ford driver Pierre-Louis Loubet (right) with President William Ruto before the Frenchman took the president on a high-speed drive at Loldia on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Red Bull

In June of the same year, then Department of Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia, on behalf of the government and Kimathi, signed an event agreement with the FIA and WRC Promoter to host the 2019 Safari Rally as an FIA Candidate Event to evaluate Kenya's capabilities of organising and hosting a World Rally Championship event.

Today, the Safari is a fully fledged organisation determined to continue the legacy which was started 70 years ago.

Timelines in the WRC Safari Rally journey:

2012:

The jubilee Government makes a pledge to Kenyans to return the Safari Rally back to the World Rally Championship in its 2012 Jubilee Government Manifesto.

2016:

Kenya Motor Sport Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi attends the FIA Sports Conference in Turin, Italy, holds meetings with FIA President Jean Todt and WRC Promoter Managing Director Kimathi and later presents the WRC Safari Rally Project Proposal Concept Note to the Parliamentary Committee on Sports, Labour and Tourism which is positively accepted.

2017:

Government allocates Sh250 million grant as seed money to kick start the WRC Safari Rally Project.

2017:

The WRC Safari Rally Project is given office space at Kasarani Stadium by the Ministry of Sports and Heritage.

2018:

FIA President Jean Todt meets President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi and later opens the WRC Safari Rally Project secretariat at Kasarani Stadium on February 27.

2018:

The Principal Secretary in the State Department of Sports Peter Kirimi Kaberia, accompanied by the WRC Safari Rally Project CEO Phineas Kimathi, signs on the behalf of the Kenya Government a Promoter Agreement with the WRC Promoter who are the commercial rights holder of the FIA World Rally Championship to host the 2019 Africa Rally Championships (ARC) as a WRC Candidate Event which is successful would increase Kenya's chances of returning back to the WRC. FIA sends WRC Candidate Event Safety Delegate Michelle Mouton to review the 2019/20 WRC Safari Rally routes.

2019:

The WRC Candidate Event Safari Rally is held in Nairobi, Kiambu and Nakuru Counties. The WRC Promoter Managing Director Oliver Ciesla says Kenya has fulfilled the conditions set by the WRC Promoter but adds that final decision on the future of the Safari Rally in the WRC was in the hands of the FIA.

2019:

Sports and Heritage Principal Secretary Amb. Peter Kaberia on behalf of the Kenya Government and WRC Promoter signs the Promoter Agreement in Paris.

2019:

WRC Promoter seconds lain Campbell of Britain and Jarmo Lehtinen of Finland to come and work with the WRC Safari Rally Project.

2019:

In July, President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off the 66th Safari Rally at the Kasarani Stadium and watches action at the Super Special Stage. President Uhuru Kenyatta met with FIA President Jean Todt in Kingston, Jamaica where they discussed the future of the Safari Rally and road safety issues.

On September 27, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the return of the Safari Rally back to the FIA World Rally Championship after 18 years in a televised message from New York.

The then FIA President Jean Todt sent a similar message from Geneva to announce that the Kenyans plea and desire had been answered, and the 2020 Safari Rally will be part of the WRC.

In October of the same year, the FIA World Motorsport Council formally announced the dates of the 2020 Safari Rally as the sixth round of the championship.

2020:

In March, 2020, the government joined other countries in locking down Kenya to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, throwing into disarray the future of the Safari Rally.

The government announced to the rest of the world that it was postponing the 2020 WRC Safari Rally due to the lockdown in May of the same year. The organising Committee continued with work by reviewing all aspects of the Safari.

2021:

On June 24, the first car is flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta outside the KICC to mark the return of the WRC in Kenya and Africa after 19 years.

Four days later, Sebastien Ogier won his first Safari Rally title in a Toyota Yaris.



2022:

Safari Rally is re-confirmed in the WRC Calendar until 2026, the longest contract between the FIA and a single country in recent times.