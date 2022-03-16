Safari Rally icon Vic Preston Junior dies at 72

Former Safari Rally icon Vic Preston Junior passed away Tuesday night in Seychelles after suffering a bout of pneumonia.

The 72-year-old moved to Seychelles after a very successful career in Kenya where he ran a Petrol Station, besides making his name as a very genius motor sportsman.

Former Safari Rally winner Glen Edmunds, who worked closely with Preston during his hey days, said he was devastated after hearing the sad death of one of the great rally drivers in the world.

‘’It is really sad and tragic to learn of the death of an icon. I worked for him during the days when he was a works driver with professional teams like Nissan, Lancia, Audi Mercedes and several others. I learnt a lot during those days when I was a young man,’’ Edmunds told Nation Sports.

He learnt a lot from Preston which helped him later to win the 2003 and 2994 Safari Rally in a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Preston, born on November 20, 1950, was well known rally driver in Kenya. His career spanned from 1966 to 1990. He was the son of the late Preston Senior, who was also involved in rallying.

Preston Junior’s best World Rally Championships result is second overall in the 1978 Safari Rally at the wheels of a Porsche 911. His other record was third overall in the 1980 Safari Rally driving a Mercedes 450LC.

John Llyall, who was Preston’s regular navigator and helped him finish the 1978 and 1980 Safari Rally, said he was devastated about his death.

‘’We were very old friends starting from our primary school days before we became rally drivers and navigators. It is sad to lose such a great friend,’’ Llyall said.

Sadly, Bob Gerish, who navigated him regularly in the Ford Cortina rally car, also passed away recently.

Former Safari Rally driver Mike Kirkland also expressed his shock at the demise.

‘’Preston Junior was not only a good rally driver, but he was a fun guy and an excellent motorcycle competitor. But he was no doubt one of the best rally drivers in Kenya,’’ Kirkland said.

Kirkland, who is based in Mombasa, had five podium finishes in the Safari Rally at the height of his rallying career. He was mostly seen at the wheels of a Nissan Silvia 200SX.

Preston was awarded a Kawasaki motorcycle on his 17th birthday, which saw him dominate bike racing in Nairobi and Nakuru at the height of his racing career.

He entered the 1966 East African Safari Rally when he was only 16 in a Ford Cortina.