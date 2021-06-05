Safari Rally’s greening legacy project gathers momentum

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena plants a tree to mark World Environment Day on June 5, 2021, assisted by WRC Safari Rally staff member Musa Hamdan at Kasarani.


Photo credit: Pool |

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi said that the exercise has so far seen over 600,000 trees planted this year.
  • Kanze Dena urged Kenyans to support the initiative which targets to plant 19 million tree seedlings in the next three years.

Hundreds of residents of Gituamba village near Kasarani on Saturday joined top government officials in marking World Environment Day by planting trees at the World Rally Championship Safari Rally’s Super Special Stage as part of the ongoing Safari Rally Greening Legacy Project.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Afcon draw in Cameroon delayed by Covid-19

  2. FKF launches Nairobi Women's Regional League

  3. Tough rules as KBF league resumes this weekend

  4. Betway Cup: Premier League sides to clash in quarters

  5. Naomi Osaka pulls out of Berlin tournament

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.