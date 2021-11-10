Safari Rally feted over conservation
What you need to know:
- Three-Star is the highest level of environmental certification from FIA that Kenya could attain next year.
The Fédération Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) recognised the 2021 WRC Safari Rally for its work in conserving the environment during the event.
FIA has awarded Kenya the Two-Star Environmental accreditation based on audit information from the rally.
“For its first event in 19 years, the organiser of the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya demonstrated a very strong commitment to environmental management,” said the FIA Environment Accreditation Auditor Even Wiger in his report done on 24 July this year.
The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme is based on existing best practices.