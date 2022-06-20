Safari Rally: Fans urged to keep cars off route stages

Spectators have been warned to keep their cars off the stages during the course of this year's World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally scheduled to start on Friday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally, said this during a press conference held at the Service Park in Naivasha Monday.

“We are going to be very friendly to the high number of spectators expected in this year’s Safari Rally. However, anyone seen parking the car on the stages will be seen like blocking the action. We have agreed with the Car Carriers to immediately lift those cars and detain them until Monday. We will not charge them for towing,” stated Kimathi.

Kimathi said he is happy for the Safari Rally fans and Kenya as whole to get the chance to see the Hybrid cars making their debut outside Europe for the first time.

“There will be almost 12 Hybrid cars driven by the leading professional drivers across the world. Please never touch those cars when the red light is showing on the car. It could prove dangerous as the car gets too hot to handle. If the colour is green, then there is no danger," he added.

Residents from Nakuru and Naivasha have been given special licenses to trade so as promote their businesses, but urged to respect all the safety rules.

Kimathi added that police have taken necessary steps to make sure the event runs smoothly.

Kenya is expecting over 200000 foreign visitors during the main action which kicks off Friday morning from the KICC after President Uhuru Kenyatta flags off the competition.

Cars will head for the first competitive stage at Kasarani before they drive back to Naivasha for the overnight rest halt.

Before that, the FIA selected drivers will test their machines with the Showdown Show at the Loldia Stage on Thursday.

Sebastien Ogier will be chasing his second win in a row in the Kenyan event after winning it last year.

He will join Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta and Kalle Rovanpera in Toyota.

The Hyundai Team will have Oliver Solberg, Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville as his teammates.

Jourdan Serderidis will drive the fifth car of M-Sport Ford.