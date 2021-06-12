Rally dignitaries’ cars undergo inspection

Toyota Kenya's Sales and Planning coordinator Rayo Hasegawa (left) WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi and Toyota Kenya's Sales and Product Trainer pose for photos at Kasarani on June 11, 2021 after handing over the Toyota Hilux pickups which will be used as the route opening and route safety cars during the Safari Rally.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • For decades, the AA chairman was involved in organising the Safari. The President of the country is the Patron of the iconic rally.

More than 300 car hire vehicles procured for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally are undergoing inspection by the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA) experts at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

