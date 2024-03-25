Safari Rally: Crews encounter wet, slippery roads in survey of route

The 2024 World Rally Championship Safari Rally programme started on Monday with recce or route reconnaissance by top drivers who ploughed through wet and slippery conditions in Kedong in Naivasha following an overnight showers.

Rain is forecast to continue relentlessly until Wednesday, transforming the Safari Rally from a dusty straight forward event to unpredictable, tough race of yesteryears.

On Monday, the crews used standard 4WD cars to reconfirm the road book and make own amendments to suit their driving pace notes as their mechanics continued setting the cars at scrutineering before the start of proper action tomorrow at Ndulele ‘Shakedown” stage.

They reported back a heavy downpour with pools of water, promising a memorable Safari Rally.

On Tuesday, reconnaissance will enter the second day, with crews tackling section of the route around Gilgil.

The drivers will be timed to the second as they also test their cars and make any set-up alternations in what will be a historic event.

It is the last time Hybrid cars are racing in Kenya after the FIA allowed manufacturers to do away with the hybrid plug-in unit which could boost power in Rally1 cars from 380 brake horsepower (bhp) to 514 bhp in short bursts as one mitigating factor to make rallying more affordable from next year.

This change is expected to reduce the cost of a Rally 1 car from Sh160 million to Sh70 million in a bid to attract more manufacturers in the WRC, which has seen only three factory teams from Toyota, Hyundai and Ford compete in the 52-year-old global series.

Fans planning to watch the action can access Ndulele Conservancy via the main Nairobi - Nakuru highway by branching to the left , 13 kilometres from Naivasha town towards the Great Rift Valley Lodge which is 10km further inside.

Ndulele is a wildlife conservancy with plenty of game, including roaming buffaloes which however, are kept at bay away from the rally route which meanders for 5.40km in the bush. Spectators are advised to be on location at 8:00 am, ready for the action which will start from 10:00am. There will be plenty of action until 2pm from P1, P2 and P3 drivers.

Organisers have secured a spectator area which offers a bird’s eye view of the approaching cars which cuts through a 90-degree corner before disappearing into the bush. There is plenty of action at the spot, and the corner was made famous last year after Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta overshot it and rolled sideways on end in front of TV cameras and fans.

Despite cars being driven at rally speeds and timed, the results will not count as rally proper begins on Thursday at the 4.84km Kasarani Super Special Stage from 2pm following the ceremonial start outside the KICC from 10:00 am.