Safari Rally chiefs give Naivasha hospital clean bill of health

Nakuru County hospitals will benefit from the World Rally Championship Safari Rally’s legacy programme with the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital an integral part of the June 24-27 rally’s operations.

Medical chiefs from the WRC Safari Rally on Thursday made an assessment tour of the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital expressing their appreciation of its potential.

World Rally Championship Chief Medical Officer, Dr Raj Jutley (second right) talks to Naivasha Hospital Medical Superintendent Angeline Ithondeka after conducting an assessment tour of the Naivasha Sub County Hospital on April 1, 2021 ahead of the Safari Rally scheduled for June. Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Led by the WRC Safari Rally Chief Medical Officer Dr Raj Jutley and his deputy Dr David Karuri, they inspected the causality and emergency departments, taking notes on areas they will collaborate in with the Naivasha facility.

The medics noted that the government facility was ideal for trauma treatment in unexpected cases involving spectators and officials.

Jutley said the hospital was the closest facility to the Safari’s Service Park – located at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute - where at least 1,200 people will be operating from.

He added that medics in Naivasha will have a huge role to play in the iconic rally.

The WRC Safari Rally team will work in partnership with doctors at the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital which will offer the facilities with the parking lot designated for the rally’s operations to avoid any interruption of normal services.

“With impressive infrastructure coming up within Naivasha, the medical team will have a huge part to play in the upcoming rallying events more that Nairobi facilities,” pointed out Jutley.

He noted the need to increase the intensive care bed capacity at the Naivasha hospital for WRC drivers, adding that they were in discussion as to where the beds will be situated.

“The intensive care unit is where the lives matter…” said Jutley.

He assured of a world class event, especially on the medical front, giving thumps up for the event’s organisation so far.

Dr Karuri, who is based in Kapenguria, and who is a multiple national superbike champion, said the main focus of their Naivasha tour was to establish how they would incorporate the hospital’s personnel with the rally championship schedule of events.

“In case there is a mass incident involving the spectators, we wanted to see if the facility can handle such an eventuality, but we are thoroughly impressed,” said Karuri.

The two medics said the Naivasha hospital, which is only one kilometre away from the Service Park, is in perfect location to meet the WRC medical requirement.

They spoke after they inspected ultra-modern buildings at the facility which are expected to be completed soon.

Serious cases will be referred to hospitals in Nairobi using a standby medical air ambulance.

Naivasha Medical Superintendent, Angeline Ithondeka, who led the two medics on the tour of the hospital, said they were ready to partner with the WRC Safari Rally and assured Kenyans that the hospital is capable of handling medical emergencies of any nature.

As part of preparations for the WRC Safari Rally and this month’s curtain-raising African Rally Championship Equator Rally, officials from the local organising committee’s media operations team will tour the various rally stages in Naivasha and the Service Park.