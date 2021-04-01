Safari Rally chiefs give Naivasha hospital clean bill of health

World Rally Championship Chief Medical Officer, Dr Raj Jutley, and his deputy, Dr David Karuri, during an assessment tour of the Naivasha Sub County Hospital  om April 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

World Rally Championship Safari Rally,World Rally Championship, Safari Rally,Dr Raj Jutley,Dr David Karuri,

Nakuru County hospitals will benefit from the World Rally Championship Safari Rally’s legacy programme with the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital an integral part of the June 24-27 rally’s operations.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.