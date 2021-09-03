Safari Classic Rally now to be held in February

The East African Safari Classic Rally organisers have announced a new date for the event that was originally to be run in November.

A statement issued by Joey Ghose, the Chairman of the Directors of the Classic Rally, explained that the event will now be run on February 10 to 18 next year.

This year’s marathon road race was postponed this week because of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers felt that with the health protocols put in place by governments around the world it would be difficult to get overseas participants travelling to Kenya for the rally.

“Despite the regrettable news of the postponement of the initial edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally, the organisers can now confirm that the latest edition of the world’s greatest Classic Rally will now take place in February next year.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that we give our stakeholders a spectacular event,’’ said Ghose.

In a related development, Lynn Tundo, the recently appointed Executive Managing Director of the marathon rally, has resigned.

In a separate statement, Ghose said he was sad to lose Tundo, who served the East African Safari Classic Rally with dedication.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I take this opportunity to thank Mrs Lynn Tundo for her dedicated services to the East African Safari Classic Rally, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” stated Ghose.

Tundo was appointed Executive Managing Director in January soon after Minti Motorsports UK acquired the EASCR.

“The timelines have been extended beyond the commitments I’d made and so it is the right moment to hand it over to a new leader. What we’ve achieved under the new owners this year has been incredible and I’m very proud of the team and the new direction,’’ said Tundo.

She added: “This role has been a labour of love borne of our family’s deep involvement in the sport across the last 50 years. It was always a fixed term engagement meant to end in November. The rally has been postponed to 2022 due to international restrictions related to the global pandemic.”