Safari Classic Rally now to be held in February

Joey Ghose

Joey Ghose and Stephan Prevot power their Ford Escort MK1 through stage 10 in Borana on the final day of the Top Fry Classic Safari Rally on August 3, 2019.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • A statement issued by Joey Ghose, the Chairman of the Directors of the Classic Rally,  explained that the event will now be run on February 10 to 18 next year
  • Organisers felt that with the health protocols put in place by governments around the world  it would be difficult to get overseas participants travelling to Kenya for the rally
  • In a related development, Lynn Tundo, the recently appointed Executive Managing Director of the marathon rally, has resigned

The East African Safari Classic Rally organisers have announced a new date for the event that was originally to be run in November.

