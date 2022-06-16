Safari Rally caravan offers welcome relief

Thousands of rally fans and ordinary Kenyans turned up in large numbers to welcome the 2022 WRC Safari Rally road show caravan, the latest innovative initiative to popularise the Kenyan round of the World Rally Championship which zooms off outside the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Thursday next week.

It was a breath of fresh air for residents of Kahawa West, Ruiru and Juja — already fatigued by similar roadshows by politicians — as some, especially the youth, danced to a new Safari Rally theme song by hip hop musician Kamanu M'tuamwari.

The brand visibility and awareness of the sixth round of the FIA World Championship is expected to reach its crescendo next Thursday when 42 drivers converge on the Kasarani Super Special Stage after the KICC flag-off.

Traffic came to a standstill at the Ruiru bypass when people mistook the caravan for a political convoy in the vote-rich Juja town where epic battles are supposed to be waged in this year's General Election.

On Friday, the road show visits eastern parts of the city like Embakasi, Kayole, Umoja, Buru Buru, passing through the city centre all the way to Uthiru and Kawangware with residents of Westlands and Pangani being entertained at night.