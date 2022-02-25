Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis

  • The Russian Grand Prix scheduled for September 25 has been cancelled in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sport's owners Formula One announced on Friday

