Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Rovanpera takes narrow lead in Estonia Rally opener

Safari Rally

Finnish driver Kalle Rovanpera steers his Toyota Yaris WRC with Finnish co-driver Jonne Halttunen during the SS11 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Lake Elmenteita, Kenya, on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 22-year-old Toyota driver completed the 1.64km opening stage in 1min 42.8sec, only 0.1sec ahead of Irishman Craig Breen, who was second last year, in a Hyundai.

Tartu, Estonia

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Shock as Ugandan Olympic athlete goes missing in Japan

  2. Kenyan striker Esse Akida returns to Europe

  3. Rovanpera takes narrow lead in Estonia Rally opener

  4. No fanfare as Tokyo enters Olympic countdown

  5. Kenya Lionesses play hosts Rwanda in semis

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.