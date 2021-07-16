Rovanpera extends Estonia Rally lead as Tanak out for the day

Rovanpera, 20, extended his overnight advantage from 0.1 seconds to 4.8sec on Ireland's Craig Breen in second place with seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier in third 33.5 seconds behind the leader after the day's first four special stages.

Hyundai's Tanak suffered three punctures and was forced to stop due to a lack of safety tyres and will resume on Saturday with a penalty for each special missed.