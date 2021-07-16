Rovanpera extends Estonia Rally lead as Tanak out for the day

Elfy Evans

Great Britain's driver Elfyn Evans and Great Britain's co-driver Scott Martin steer their Toyota Yaris WRC car during the super special stage of the FIA World Rally Championship on July 15, 2021 Raadi near Tartu, Estonia. Estonia's FIA World Rally Championship brings high-speed 24 special stages covering 324.16km to the biggest motorsport event in the Baltics.

Photo credit: Timo Anis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Rovanpera, 20, extended his overnight advantage from 0.1 seconds to 4.8sec on Ireland's Craig Breen in second place with seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier in third 33.5 seconds behind the leader after the day's first four special stages.

Hyundai's Tanak suffered three punctures and was forced to stop due to a lack of safety tyres and will resume on Saturday with a penalty for each special missed.

Tartu, Estonia

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. No fans at the stadium for U20 Championships: CS Amina

  2. NCPB, Water put unbeaten league runs on the line

  3. It's Kenya v Egypt in Afrobasket qualifiers final

  4. Ambassador rallies virtual support for ‘Shujaa’

  5. Moim, Amonde named Team Kenya’s flag-bearers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.