Rovanpera becomes youngest WRC race winner with Estonia Rally victory

Kalle Rovanpera

Finland's driver Kalle Rovanpera and Finland's co-driver Jonne Halttunen steer their Toyota Yaris WRC car during stage 15 Mustvee of the WRC Rally Estonia, the seventh round of the FIA World Rally Championship, on July 17, 2021 near Kaapa, Estonia. 
 

Photo credit: Timo Anis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While Rovanpera rarely smiles in public he is not without a sense of humour.
  • He told AFP that he chose 69 as his car number because: "That way, when I put the car on its roof, the number stays the same". 

Tartu, Estonia 

