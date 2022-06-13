Route designers put together roads that evoke memories of Safari of old

One of Kenya's best road designers, Nazir Yakub, has planned a route that will give World Rally Championship Safari Rally drivers feeling like they are competing in the Safari Rally of old.

Kenya will host the sixth round of the World Rally Championship from June 23-26 in Nairobi and Naivasha.

Yakub wants Kenyans to enjoy themselves, and he has chosen the Narasha -Geothermal route in memory of his father Osman Allu, the settler in Nanyuki in who assimilated his children into the local culture

Yakub has worked together with their boss Goov Bhabra and Anwar Sidi, the award winning photographer, to create the best rally route.

"Ndi Mundu wa Kirima," translated in Kikuyu language as " Am guy of the mountain, "says Yakub.

They had a shop, or dukas and their closest neigbours were, and are friends, including PR pillar, Dina Gin.

"Baba built an empire. We are enjoying. Respect your parents," Nazir said.

Allu gifted us the most faithful rally family._ the Sudis.

Yakub went to school in India, but returned home to eat Githeri, and crucially join motorsport.

"We want tro bring rallying close to Kenyans,"

The Kenyan airspace is secure, and it will be blocked in the area between Nairobi and Nakuru during the Safari rally,says head of event’s security, Police Commissioner Julius Kabiru.

There only three air-crafts which will be allowed to fly. The WRC Promoter filming helicopter,the other two will be grounded Incase of medical, said the top cop.

He was responding to allegations of Kenyan scammers who have been promoting Safari Rally including Chopper rides.

“Do not even think about it," the Cop said.

Kabiru, seconded to the WRC Safari Rally Project by his Excellence Uhuru Kenyatta, is not taking things for granted. He has mapped the route, step by step.