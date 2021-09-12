Ricciardo wins F1 Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo

Winner McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo celebrates on the podium after the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza, on September 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Vertsappen was reportedly furious at Hamilton, saying his rival gave him "no space" in a crash which will be investigated by officials after the race.
  • Ricciardo then powered to victory backed up by his teammate Norris and was ecstatic as the pair earned McLaren's first one-two finish in 11 years.

Monza

