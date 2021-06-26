Red Bull's Verstappen takes pole position for Styrian GP

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates after claiming the pole position

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates after claiming the pole position after the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring race track in Spielberg, Austria, on June 26, 2021, ahead of the Formula One Styrian Grand Prix.

Photo credit: Darko Vojinovic | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Verstappen had been the standout performer in practice on Friday and looked in supreme control as he claimed his third pole position of the season
  • Mercedes' Valterri Bottas was second quickest but drops to fifth on the grid because of a three-place penalty imposed on Friday



Spielberg, Austria

