Rally medics boost Naivasha hospital with medical equipment

The World Rally Championship Safari Rally’s medical team on Sunday donated medical equipment worth over Sh1 million to the Naivasha Sub-county Hospital.

Led by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Raj Jutley and his deputy Dr David Karuri, they said the medical supplies were accumulated from the year 2019 to date.

According to Dr Karuri, the donations included drugs and non-pharmaceutical equipment like bandages.

“The items were procured by the WRC medical team and we have also taken notes of areas we need to collaborate on with the Naivasha based facility,” he said.

They noted that the government facility was ideal for trauma treatment especially located at the busy Naivasha-Nairobi highway.

He said the medical team will work in partnership with medics at Naivasha during the global event scheduled for the month of June.

With impressive infrastructural the medical team will have a huge part to play in the upcoming rallying events,” pointed out Dr Karuri

He assured of a world class event especially on the medical front, outlining the importance of the Naivasha-based medical facility.

The hospital is less than one kilometre from the Kenya Wildlife Research Training Institute which hosts the rally’s Service Park.

Last year, the team toured the same facility and were largely impressed by the facility as they assured then that medical team would play a huge role during the rallying events more that Nairobi facilities.