At long last! Rally is back with KCB Nakuru leg

Baldev Chagger

Baldev Chagger’s Mitusbish Lancer Evo 10 during a previous round of the Kenya National Rally Championship. He is among the top contenders in the first round of the Kenya National Rally Championship in Nakuru on February 20. 

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Drivers are eagerly waiting to get into their rally cars after missing out of the KNRC action for over a year because of Covid-19
  • Karan Patel is seeded first in a Ford Fiesta followed by Eric Bengi at number two in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10
  • Leading KNRC contenders, Baldev Chagger, Onkar Rai, Carl Tundo and Ian Duncan are also in the line-up

Nineteen cars have entered the KCB Nakuru Rally that will take place on Saturday. 

