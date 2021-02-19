At long last! Rally is back with KCB Nakuru leg

Nineteen cars have entered the KCB Nakuru Rally that will take place on Saturday.

This will be the opening round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship.

Drivers are eagerly waiting to get into their rally cars after missing out of the KNRC action for over a year because of Covid-19.

Karan Patel is seeded first in a Ford Fiesta followed by Eric Bengi at number two in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Aakhif Virani and his navigator, Azhar Bhatti are keen to restart rallying after almost one year without action. They will be in a Subaru Impreza.

“Returning to action after one year feels great, but at the same time it's also a reflection of how the world has changed in one year where we took breathing free air for granted and now have to be super careful.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have suffered from Covid-19, those who are not with us. We look forward to staying safe and healthy with more rally actions,’’ said Virani.

Leading KNRC contenders, Baldev Chagger, Onkar Rai, Carl Tundo and Ian Duncan are also in the line-up.

The foreign entry includes Rajiv Ruparelia/Enoch Olinga (Volkswagen Polo) from Uganda.

The Clerk of the Course is Harry Sagoo.

Gareth Dawe, who was appointed as the initial CofC, stepped down to navigate Tejvir Rai in the rally.