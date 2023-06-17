Rally cars arrive as Naivasha Service Park gears up for action

Naivasha Service Park, the nerve centre of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally has come alive with preparations almost complete for next week’s global event.

A more relaxed Park Manager Joe Muchiri Saturday said all the teams had docked at Naivasha’s Wildlife Service Training Institute.

Saturday was a hectic day for rally crew members as they unpacked the shipped rally car parts and assembled them.

“It was an extremely busy day, but with designated roles, we have had a smooth and flawless order of business,” said Muchiri.

He said they have been able to secure the Service Park with a chain link as per the competition’s requirements, with the grounds restricted to participating teams.

“It is down to rally protocols and only accredited persons are being allowed into the Service Park,” said Muchiri.

The Service Park has been spruced up with the participating team’s crews busy preparing for the big day.

Most of the cars inside the shipping containers were being unpacked, as crew members got down to the business of assembling and branding the racing cars.