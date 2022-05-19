Rajveer Thethy joins Salomon Kenya stable ahead of Mombasa national autocross 5

Kenya National Autocross Championship Open Class leader Rajveer Thethy will have his Subaru Impreza car branded with Salomon Kenya livery ahead of Sunday's Mombasa Motor Club National Autocross round in Vipingo.

Salomon Kenya will also be sponsoring the event which will count towards the fifth round of the Kenya National Autocross Championship alongside hosts Mombasa Cement.

Rajveer, son of former Two Wheel Drive National Rally Champion Charan Thethy, joins the growing list of Salomon Kenya athletes who include Mt Kilimanjaro to Mt Kenya Summit to Summit record holder Limo Kipkemoi and Neel Gohil who currently tops the Junior Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo class in Autocross.

Other Salomon athletes include James Muhia, Cheruiyot Kerui, Victor Kamau, Rosemary Kamweti, autocross driver Manveer Ghale, Silvere Mantz, Marieke Greaut, Claire Baker and Vivienne Ayum.

Salomon Kenya Marketing Director Sandra Gidoui said the world's leading sports equipment brand is proud to be associated with young budding athletes who are determined to realise new limits in sport.

"Salomon is a leading outdoor, trail and running footwear giant. But we are seeking to support young talented personalities in other sporting disciplines to break the norm of trail runners and hikers. Rajveer is our latest young athlete to join our team. The sponsorship will cater for his entry fees, logistics as well as other incidentals," said Sandra.

Rajveer thanked Salomon Kenya for their goodwill gestures, adding: "Motorsport is expensive, so it's always a great pleasure to partner with the corporate world. Preparations are going well, we have made a few modifications to the Subaru Impreza and tweaked the suspension for better handling on the track. Being a sea level event, our approach for this weekend's autocross is to keep it clean and set good timings."

Rajveer is a three times Autocross Champion in the Junior 2WD NT and 2WD NT Car classes and has 44 autocross wins under his belt. He turned 20 in March but started driving at the age of 10.

In 2021, Rajveer made his KNRC debut during the season closing Guru Nanak Rally. He decided to start off with the Guru Nanak rally as his dad began his rallying career with the Guru Nanak Rally.

Driving a Subaru Impreza N10 built by Pro Motor Works and co-driven by Wayne Fernandes, he managed to finish 8thoverall and 2nd in Division 2 on his very first KNRC event.

Sunday's race has attracted the creme de la creme of circuit racing in Kenya including Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo Buggy leader Gurraj Singh, Ankush Shah and Rahul Patel among others.

The Autocross series has been to Nakuru, Jamhuri Park, the WRC Safari Rally racetrack at Kasarani in March.

AUTOCROSS STANDINGS

2WD Non-Turbo -Buggy

Gurraj Singh 61

2 Manveer Ghale 43

3 Ankush Manoj Shah 39

2WD Non-Turbo -Car

1 Sameer Nanji 64

2 Bhupinder 49

3 Ahill Khan 19

4WD Turbo

1 George Njoroge 30

2 Eric Bengi 22

3 Hussein Malik 22

Open

1 Rajveer Thethy 61

2 Charan Thethy 20

3 Hamza Anwar 17

Bambino

1 Karamveer Singh Rooprai 64

2 Kiana Rajput 17

3. Eann Bengi 17

Junior 2WD Non Turbo

1 Neel Gohil 63

2 Amaan Ganatra 35