Rahul Patel charged for Sunday's KCB VCCCK Autocross 6

Formula One superstars Max Verstappen, Jacques Villeneuve, Damon Hill, Carlos Sainz and Nico Rosberg all learnt the ropes as sons of petrol heads.

Likewise in the Kenyan racing scene, the list of names coming through the indefatigable family production line is endless.

Hamza Anwar, son of rally driver Asad Anwar, Maxine Wahome daughter of Safari stalwart Jimmy Wahome and Rahul Patel, son of retired driver Yogesh Patel will be in action this Sunday for the KCB VCCCK Autocross 6 at Jamhuri Park racetrack in Nairobi.

Also in Sunday's mix is 2WD Non Turbo Car Class log leader Rajveer Thethy, who is son of former KNRC 2WD Champion Charan Thethy.

Of the second generation Autocross drivers gearing up for this weekend's Vintage and Classic Car Club of Kenya (VCCCK) organised round, Nairobi based Rahul happens to be the newest in the growing list young drivers.

Rahul will be part of the three-car BBBS Racing team alongside Gurraj Singh and Deepal Shah in 2WD Turbo. Rahul and Gurraj Singh will tackle the KCB Bank sponsored event behind the wheels of Rage buggies which are eligible to score points in the 2WD Non Turbo Class.

Zameer Verjee currently tops the 2WD Non Turbo Class despite his gremlins in the Coast event. Gurraj will also ride against Wayne Fernandes in the Quad Category.

"My dad (Yogesh Patel) was a rally driver for 21 years, so getting into it is actually very exciting. It's been quite a dream to join this magnificent sport. We bought our two buggies (Rage) together with Guraj. It's actually a 1000cc two-seater buggy. Our other teammate Deepal drives an "Attacker Buggy" and our objective as a team is to win the championships in our respective classes," said Rahul.

Rahul wants to emulate his father Yogesh Patel who has previously driven a Kenroid-sponsored Subaru Impreza a few years back.

"Let's see what the future holds, rallying may be our next big thing. Dad has been such an inspiration as well as our team manager Tariq Rashid. I have also gotten lots of technical advice from rally driver Karan K Patel.

The thrill of Autocross comes in the sprint format. It's a short and exciting ride and just a day's event. It's actually where newcomers get to learn the driving lines more so cornering," Rahul said.

"KCB has been very supportive in sponsoring the WRC Safari, KNRC and Autocross. It's actually grown the sport in leaps and bounds and given the younger generation of race drivers an opportunity to realize their potential. Rallying is a big commitment. Let's see how it goes in Autocross. Rallying could be out next big project for our team. For now we just need some seat time," Said Rahul.

Kenya National Autocross championship 2021

Class 1 - 2WD Non Turbo buggy

1 Zameer Verjee 101

2 Ankush Manoj Shah 71

3 Qahir Rahim 65

4 Gurraj Singh 39

5 Noor Rehman 32

5 Rahul Patel 32

Class 1- 2WD Non Turbo car

1 Rajveer Thethy 98

2 Sam Karangatha 95

3 Sameer Nanji 47

4 Safina Khan 42

5 Ahil Khan 27

Class 3 - 2WD Turbo Buggy

1 Azaad Manji 78

2 Shaz Ismail 69

3 Pabhjeet Sagoo 62

4 Loveyjot Singh 61

5 Zuber Manji 47

Class 6- 4WD Turbo

1 Lovejyot Singh 94

2 Sahib Omar 71

3 Eric Bengi 64

4 Murage Waigwa 26

5 Salim Dodi 24

Class 7 - Open

1 Hamza Anwar 88

2 Kirit Rajput 71

2 Asad Khan 71

3 Maxine Wahome 64

4 Asad Anwar 37

5 Rehan Shah 22

Class 8 - Quad

1 Gurraj Singh 110

2 Wayne Fernandes 85

Class 9 - Bambino

1 Yuvraj Rajput 110

2 Karamveer Singh Rooprai 83

3 Jairaj Jutley 17

Class 10- Junior 2WD Non Turbo

1. Brandon Ng'anga 83

2. Neel Gohil 76

3. Hanifa Yakub32

4. Amaraj Malle 15

Class11- Peewee