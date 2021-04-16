Presidential pavilion coming up as Safari works intensify

It is 24-hour workmanship at the proposed Presidential Pavilion at Naivasha’s Word Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Service Park.

When Nation Sport toured the facility on Friday, it was a race against time as contractors supervised the ongoing works at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute (KWSTI) grounds.

The site manager Antony Omondi said the VVIP Pavilion is expected to be completed one week prior to the WRC event scheduled to take place from June 24 to 27.

“We are right within schedule and with everything remaining constant. We expect to finish the state-of-the art facility within the stipulated timelines.

The site manager termed the project as a “time conscious” with a day and night shifts.

“We have a VIP lounge at the storey building, a terrace overlooking the park and a service kitchen,” said Omondi.

The one-storey pavilion will host the Head of State who is the Patron of the WRC Safari Rally among other high end attendees, including the International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt.

The Service Park is also being expanded to conform to the new coronavirus measures.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi said the additional works were necessitated by the third wave of the disease.

He cited “Appendix S” of the competition’s guidelines that defines Covid-19 protocols as the main reason for the expansion plant.

Kimathi expressed satisfaction with the work progress, terming the return of the Safari Rally to the global circuit as “a major milestone.”

“We are also organising a congress for Africa’s 21-member countries of FIA and we expect the FIA President to be present personally to open and close the congress,” revealed the veteran rally driver.

Tourism prospects

He said the FIA President will also be in attendance during the flagging off of the rally which is making a comeback after 19-years hiatus.

Kimathi hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for playing a pivotal role in ensuring that a world championship rally was held in the country after close to two decades.

Kimathi talked of efficient preparation but was quick to note that restricted travelling for international visitors, terming a major drawback for the country’s tourism prospects.

“Despite the hiccup, I am sure we are going to get very good global viewership, with the event expected to attract over 850 million viewers in the 155 countries,” said the CEO.

He was upbeat about the economic value of the event, alluding to more than Sh6 billion being injected into the economy directly.

Kimathi remained optimistic of a successful event despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, hopeful about the Covid-19 vaccines.

“From the data that we have, frontline workers have been vaccinated and going by the current trends, the situation will be different by the time the rallying takes place,” said the positive CEO.