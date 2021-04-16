Presidential pavilion coming up as Safari works intensify

World Rally Championship Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi has a word with the rally’s chief security officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Kabiru, during an inspection tour of the at the Safari’s proposed Presidential Pavilion at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute grounds in Naivasha on April 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Kimathi hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration for playing a pivotal role in ensuring that a world championship rally was held in the country after close to two decades.
  • Kimathi talked of efficient preparation but was quick to note that restricted travelling for international visitors, terming a major drawback for the country’s tourism prospects.

It is 24-hour workmanship at the proposed Presidential Pavilion at Naivasha’s Word Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Service Park.

