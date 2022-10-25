Preps in top gear for penultimate leg of KNRC Series

Plans for the next round of the 2022 KBL-Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) on November 5 are at an advanced stage.

The event, which is being organised by Rallye Sports Club of Nairobi, will be centered around Lisa Farm where three competitive stages will be done twice on the day of the competition.

Kenya’s representative at the FIA Women Group, Helen Shiri, will be the Clerk of the Course and assisted by George Njoroge and Joe Muchiri.

The Clerk of the Course acts as the sport's first judicial body. The Clerk or his Deputy has the power to impose penalties (except in very serious cases).

This official has the overall responsibility for the general conduct and control of an event, from the opening date of entries, to the time when any protests and appeals have to be dealt with.

The Clerk must be present throughout practice and the entire competition

The penultimate round of the series will start off with scrutineering on November 4 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The official reconnaissance of the route will be done on the same day at the Lisa Farm.

Apart from scrutineering, all the other formalities will be based at the Lisa Farm. This will include the Service Park, start and finish of the eighth round of the KBL-sponsored series.

Karan Patel and Jasmeet Chana will battle it out for the overall championship title with two rounds remaining.

Chana leads the KNRC standings with 187 points followed by Patel with 167 points.

A winner of a KNRC event earns 30 points, while the second and third place finishers collect 24 and 21 points.