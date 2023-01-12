Police get 14 days to conclude probe into Assad’s death

Police have been given 14 more days to conclude murder investigations against a motor sport celebrity following the death of her lover.Ms Maxine Wahome was being investigated for causing grievous harm to renown safari rally driver Assad Khan on December 12, but the probe has escalated after he died on December 18. She is now required to record a fresh statement.“Circumstances in this matter have changed totally following the death of safari rally ace Assad Khan on December 18, 2022,” state prosecutor James Gachoka told senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi at the Milimani law courts Thursday.When Maxine appeared in court for the mention of the case, Mr Gachoka stated the investigations have changed from grievous harm to murder.Mr Gachoka pleaded for police to be given 14 more days to enable them to complete the investigations before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) makes a decision on the charge to be preferred against Maxine.“Police are yet to receive reports from the government chemist on exhibits recovered from their residence and results of DNA profiling,” Mr Gachoka stated.He further urged the court to order Maxine to continue reporting to the investigating officer until further orders.Assad family lawyer Cliff Ombeta concurred with the prosecution that the case be investigated for a further 14 days.Lawyer Steve Kimathi for Maxine applied to have the reporting orders lifted saying “she has religiously reported to the investigating officer every Thursday and has never defied the court directives.”Mr Kimathi also expressed concern over the court allowing Mr Ombeta to address the court yet he was representing the victim’s family.But Mr Ombeta countered saying “victims have rights just like the suspects.”“We have written to the DPP for the investigating officer to investigate further some areas we feel as a family need to be covered,” Mr Ombeta added.Mr Ochoi directed the case to be mentioned on January 30 for further directions.He further directed Maxine to continue reporting to the investigating officer every Thursday.Assad died from injuries sustained on December 12, 2022, at their residence.He was admitted to Nairobi Hospital before later being transferred to Avenue Hospital where he died.AltercationAn altercation started between the two after Maxine returned home from a dinner party she had attended together with her sister on the eve of Jamuhuri Day.During the altercation, Assad allegedly suffered serious injuries that saw him bleed profusely. His younger brother Adil Khan was informed by security guards about the incident.Police arrested Maxine and detained her before applying for her to be remanded for 14 days.Police collected the two cellphones belonging to Assad, a shoe and broken glass from their home for analysis.Assad was buried at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetery on December 19 ,2022.