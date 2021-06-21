Poland’s Zasada makes comeback in Safari Rally, aged 91!

Ninety-one-year-old Sobieslaw Zasada puts on his helmet as he prepares for a test drive in his Ford Fiesta Rally3 at Oserian in Nakuru County ahead of this week’s WRC Safari Rally. The Pole will tackle this week’s rally some 24 years after his last competitive rally start. He will drive the Ford Fiesta Rally3 run by M-Sport Poland.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Zasada’s last rally was the 1997 Safari Rally when he finished 12th alongside his wife, Ewa, in a Mitsubishi Lancer. That was his eighth start in the Kenyan classic and his ninth will be no less competitive.
  • “He is not going there just to drive through,” promised M-Sport Poland managing director Maciej Woda. 

Ordinarily, a 91-year-old man would most probably be on a wheelchair, wheeling up and down corridors of a home for the elderly, with a toothless grin.

