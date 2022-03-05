Perfect two for Karan as he claims Nakuru Rally win

Karan Patel

Karan Patel on the way to winning the KMSC Kajiado Rally on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Driving a Ford Fiesta navigated by Tauseef Khan, Karan scored the fastest stage times in all the four competitive to claim victory in the second round of the 2022 KNRC series
  • Jasmeet Chana, navigated by his brother Ravi, continued with his good form to finish second in a Mitsubishi Lancer


Karan Patel secured his second consecutive victory in the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) after a fine run in the the Nakuru Rally on Saturday.

