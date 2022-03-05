Perfect two for Karan as he claims Nakuru Rally win

Karan Patel secured his second consecutive victory in the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) after a fine run in the the Nakuru Rally on Saturday.

Driving a Ford Fiesta navigated by Tauseef Khan, Karan scored the fastest stage times in all the four competitive to claim victory in the second round of the 2022 KNRC series.

“I pray I keep the momentum right to the end of the season. The car and the team behaved very well,’’ a delighted Karan told Nation Sport.

Jasmeet Chana, navigated by his brother Ravi, continued with his good form to finish second in a Mitsubishi Lancer. Chana had recorded a career best second-placed finish in the Kajiado Rally, in January, the opening round of the series.

Galib Hajee, navigated by Deep Patel, finished third in a Mitsubishi Evo10.

The event, which was organised by the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club, attracted a small field of 11 cars. Seven made it to the finishing line.

The round was sponsored by KCB in addition to White Cap brand of Kenya Breweries Limited.

Provisional results

1. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta) 02:01:27.0

2. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evo10) 02:07:16.4

3. Hussein Malik/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evo10) 02:13:23.8

4. Galib Hajee/Riyaz Ismail (Mitsubishi Evo10) 02:18:56.6

5. Kush Patel/Mudasar Chaudry (Subaru Impreza) 02:26:05.8

6. Zameer Verjee/Zahir Shah (Subaru Impreza) 02:34:29.9