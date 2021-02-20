Peerless Baldev Chagger wins Nakuru Rally

Multiple Kenya National Rally champion Baldev Chagger won the opening round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship by setting fastest times on all the seven competitive sections of the competition.

Chagger’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 was among the 13 cars that finished the rally.

The successful end to the KNRC event on Saturday will be a key catalyst to the organisers of the remaining rounds of the series especially the Safari Rally, which returns to World Rally Championship circuit after almost two decades.

The KCB Nakuru Rally is the first motorsport event to be held in Kenya in almost 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the ban on spectators to curb the spread of coronavirus, the rally was run mainly on a private property. No spectators were allowed into the rally routes.

The two Rai brothers, Onkar and Tejvir, of the Kabras Sugar Racing, battled it out to the final stage with Tejvir grabbing the second overall place while Onkar finished third. Both were driving their respective VW Polos.

Arusha Rally winners Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan were placed in the fifth place driving Filmico Agency-sponsored Ford Fiesta.

Former Safari Rally winner and the former multiple Kenya National Rally Champion, Ian Duncan brought back his Nissan Patrol Pickup to the finish in fourth place.

Former Motor Sportsman of the Year and the only driver living with disabilities in the competition, Nikhil Sachania, finished in seventh place despite suffering from a puncture in his modified Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Jasmeet Chana, who was navigated by his brother Ravi Chana, said he was happy to finish the rally though they had faced a certain penalty which cost them in their Jaguar Petroleum-sponsored Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

“We overshot a corner which cost us a massive 10 minute penalty. We then broke the rear differential forcing us to drive the last stage on the front wheels only. It was not easy but we are lucky to have finished the first event of the calendar,’’ Jasmeet told Nation Sport.

Carl Tundo, who was second behind Chagger for the better part of the race, retired from the event after damaging the rear left arm of his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 in the fifth competitive stage of the rally. He had also suffered power steering failure.

Others who retired from the rally include Issa Amwari (lower arm), Pierro Cannabio (power steering), Aakhif Virani (fuel pump), Hussein Malik (time barred cos of punctures). Karan Patel’s Ford Fiesta stopped due to overheating problem.

The Power Stage, the final stage of the rally, was also won by Chagger. The Power Stage is a session that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the competition.

Additional points are available to the top five crews through the stage regardless of where they actually finished in the rally. The system will be applied also in the Safari Rally.

Provisional Results

1. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 99mins.31.6sces; 2. Tejveer Rai/Gareth Dawe (Volkswagen Polo) 111:20.5; 3. Onkar Rai/Drew Sturrock (Volkswagen Polo) 112:41.9; 4. Ian Duncan/Anthony Nielsen (Nissan Patrol) 115:56.7; 5. Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 127:27.4;

6. Paras Pandya/Falgun Bhoja (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 134:49.8; 7. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution10) 142:20.8; 8. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 151:54.1; 9. Ghalib Hajee/Sinder Suddle (Mitsubishi Evolution 10) 153:23.1

10. Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Subaru Impreza)154:45.4; 11. Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza) 156:26.6; 12. Edward Maina/John Ngugj (Subaru Impreza) 163:25.1; 13. Rajiv Ruparelia/Enoch Olinga (Volkswagen Polo) 170:38.4.