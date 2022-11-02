Patel takes battle to Chana in RSC Machakos Rally

Karan Patel is set for another battlefield as he eyes the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship title.

Patel, who spent almost the whole season of the African Rally Championship trying to catch the eventual winner Leroy Gomes of Zambia, trails Jasmeet Chana by 20 points in the overall standings of the 2022 KBL-sponsored KNRC table with just two rounds remaining.

Gomes took full advantage of his win in the first round of the 2022 ARC series in the Ivory Coast, which Patel did not take part in.

Unfortunately, Raaji Bharij, the winner of the Mombasa Rally will not be taking part in the RSC Rally.

“We will not be competing in this weekend's RSC rally as the team has decided to concentrate all efforts on the 2023 season. We wish all the competitors, organisers and spectators a safe and fun rally,” Bharij told Nation Sport.

Patel will drive the Ford Fiesta R5 rally car which has kept him at the top of the championship. His Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 has a transmission problem.

Chana needs to finish in the top two positions of the last two rounds regardless of Patel’s dominance, having won almost all the events so far.

Chana’s MItsubishi Lancer Evo10 is sponsored by Angole Beef and Motul.

Leonardo Varese is within striking distance of winning his sixth Two Wheel Drive Crown going into the forthcoming penultimate Rallye Sports Club Rally.

Varese leads the 2WD Class standings with 84 points, 54 clear of his closest challenger Rio Smith.

Varese is also leading the KNRC Division 2 Championship with 150 points against Zameer Verjee's 60.

The RSC Machakos Rally will start off with Scrutineering on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani followed by the reconnaissance of the route on the same day.

The KBL-sponsored event will be based at Lisa Farm from where all the action will be seen. The event will start at 9am on Saturday morning.

The competition will have three competitive stages that will be done twice.

The stages will pass through Phill/Lisa Farm (30.27kms), Mikey/Lisa Farm (28.32kms) and Phinny/Service Park (14.59kms).

The total Liaison distance will be 2.84kms while the total Competitive distance will be 146.16kms.

The Event Director is Phineas Kimathi, who is also the Chairman of the Rallye Sports Club.