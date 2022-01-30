Patel lays down a marker with Kajiado Rally win

Karan Patel began his hunt for glory in the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship Series with a well-deserved victory in the season-opening Kajiado Rally Sunday.

The Ford Fiesta driver, who was navigated by Tauseef Khan, set the fastest stage times in all the sections to win the event organised by Kenya Motor Sports Club.

Only six entrants from the original 11 finished the rally.

“I am happy to open the season with a good win. I am glad there was not much opposition but luck also counts tremendously. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season with high hopes. The rally was good and everything went well,” Patel told Nation Sport.

Rajveer Thethy and Wayne Fernandes were airlifted after their Subaru Impreza hit a culvert.

Thethy told Nation Sport: “We didn't roll but hit a hidden wash-away ditch and broke the front left suspension. My navigator got lower back pain and was airlifted to the hospital.”

Nikhil Sachania, whose special Mitsubishi Lancer suffered transmission failure also bowed out. Sachania is the only handicapped competitor in the KNRC series. Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager missed out on the competition.

He drives a specially manufactured rally car to help him handle the vehicle without the use of his legs.

Sachania, who is paralyzed from the waist downwards after a quad accident in 2011 by the outskirts of Athi River, is the only handicapped driver in the Kenya National Rally Championship.

Sachania is able to drive a modified Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 with most of the equipment and gear system fixed to the steering wheel of the car as his legs can’t work.