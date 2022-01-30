Patel lays down a marker with Kajiado Rally win

Karan Patel

Karan Patel on the way to winning the KMSC Kajiado Rally on January 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Anwar Sidi | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Sachania is able to drive a modified Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 with most of the equipment and gear system fixed to the steering wheel of the car as his legs can’t work.
  • The Rift Valley Motor Sports Club will run the second round of the KNRC series on February 12 and 13.

Karan Patel began his hunt for glory in the 2022 Kenya National Rally Championship Series with a well-deserved victory in the season-opening Kajiado Rally Sunday.

