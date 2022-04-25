Organisers dream big for Safari Rally

The World Rally Championship Safari Rally has put Kenya back to the world map in motorsport, but the competition is forecast to grow even bigger this year.

In a first investor seminar which took place on Monday, WRC Safari Rally Head of Marketing Biko Gwendo said this year's competition is projected to reach over 100 million people worldwide.

In addition, the Safari Rally, regarded Africa's foremost motorsport event will reach greater heights.

It has already been embraced by top Kenyan brands as KCB Bank, Kenya Airways, Toyota Kenya and Nation Media Group.

Gwendo said that last year’s edition helped the local economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as hundreds of thousands of fans trooped to Naivasha to watch the action.

Gwendo added that the Safari, traditionally supported by the government of the day, will remain part of the Kenyan culture.

He added that the WRC Safari is a perfect vehicle to drive the Kenyan identity. Last year for example, the Safari Rally reached over 70 million TV viewers worldwide on a heavily clad weekend of European Championships and Wimbledon.

"It was the best performing sporting event in the world that weekend. Awake Kenya. We are up there," says Gwendo.

Foreign companies are angling for the cake.

Two-man crew of McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Kioni are on their way to becoming household names after giving a good account of themselves in Sweden and Croatia under the FIA Junior programme.