Only ‘The Unsinkable Seven’ limped back to Nairobi

The 1968 Safari Rally was a repeat of 1963 in a way, when only seven finished the gruelling race.

It is often referred to as, the toughest ever and the finishers were christened “The Unsinkable Seven.”

The man who hogged the limelight with a famous victory was Nick Norwicki, the 1962 champion.

President Kenyatta presided over the flagging-off ceremony, and as news of the Safari progressed, so were hopes dashed with rains pounding the entire route in East Africa.

Changing a clutch unit during the rally cost Peter Huth and Iain Grant a 30-minute penalty which cancelled their 22 minutes lead, and certain victory in their Lotus-Cortina.

Their mishap paved the way for Nowicki co-driven by Paddy Cliff to win the Safari in a Peugeot 404.

It was a rally full of drama right from the beginning.

B.M.C. sent a team of three cars, complete with mechanics, to Nairobi and combined with the local distributors to enter a team of four 1800s which retired from a myriad of mechanical failures such as oil leaks, steering and suspension breaks.

The lead Ford, driven by Vic Preston and Bob Gerrish, was disqualified because their route card did not bear the stamp of one of the controls.

Nissan Motors fielded a large team of five Datsun 2000s accompanied by mechanics, media and fans. The team relied on the experience of Joginder Singh, who won in 1965 in a second-hand Volvo.

The team was on a learning mission. Although they returned home empty-handed, they picked up valuable lessons that served them well as they went on to dominate the Safari in the 1970s.

The all-women crew of Lucille Cardwell and Geraldine Davies finished seventh in a Datsun, an achievement worthy of the highest praise in an event where a capacity for prolonged physical exertion is as necessary as driving ability.

The weather had taken an early toll within 260km after the start, with 18 cars making it to the Mau Escarpment.

There were two teams of Peugeots, one of 404s and the other of the front-wheel-drive 204s, and by the time freak storms in the south had whittled the field down to eight cars, the three 404s were the only team left intact.

But, only 320km from the finish, the car of Bert Shankland and Chris Rothwell was stricken by a con rod going through the side of the block forcing them to retire. Not only did this rob Peugeot of the team prize but it meant that Shankland and Rothwell could not make a hat-trick of wins. Their previous two year victories were achieved in a fuel-injected Peugeot 404.