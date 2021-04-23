Onkar throws down gauntlet with fastest qualifying time

Kenya’s Onkar Rai scored the fastest time in the opening Shakedown Stage of the Equator Rally, a round of the African Rally Championship, which started on Friday in Naivasha.

The VW Polo R5 driver had a choice of starting first in the rally, which kicks off in earnest from 7am today from the KWS Training Centre in Naivasha. However, he is seeded in 10th position out of the 33 cars.

There is a new rule in the African Rally Championship where a stage of the Shakedown calibre is included in the itinerary to determine the starting order for the ARC registered drivers.

They are timed just like the rally stages and do determine the starting order for start of a major rally. Thereafter, non-ARC registered cars are allowed to do a shakedown to test and set their cars.

Karan Patel, the winner of the Arusha Rally of Tanzania, finished in the second place driving a Ford Fiesta with Tausheef Khan, but is seeded in seventh position in a Ford Fiesta.

Tejveer Rai and Gareth Edwards finished in fifth place after their VW Polo suffered a puncture.

Five times Safari Rally winners Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop did commendably well by finishing in third place at the wheels of the VW Polo. This was their first time ever in the Polo rally car.

Baldev Chager, who finished first in the National Class, finds himself as a lonely driver in the Menengai Oil Rally Team as his teammates Onkar, Tejvir and Tundo, have moved on to the more sophisticated rally cars.

The 46-year-old retains his winning Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 for the Equator Rally while the rest of the team mates have moved to the R5 rally cars (VW Polo), which are supposed to be lot lighter and faster rally cars.

“Yes my friends have moved to the latest models of the FIA Homologated cars while I am left with my loyal Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10," admiited Chager.

“However, we are in the same team and wish each every one of us to do well in the Equator Rally.”

Chager added: “Recce was good and the stages were good also though the last five kilometers of the Sleeping Warrior Stage is worrying me as there are many rocks which can easily damage your car.

“However, the organisers have done a great job in marking the junctions in all stages. I can tell you there are many junctions. I am just hoping and praying to do well,” said Chager.

Safety is paramount

Apart from the FIA Homologated R5 cars, such as the VW Polo, Skoda Fabia and Ford Fiesta, there are other cars like the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 and the Subaru Impreza N14 which are also allowed to score points in the ARC series once the driver is registered for the series.

Safety is paramount in rallying.

There are five different safety cars that are deployed during the competition.

There are “000” or “Triple Zero Car,” which leaves 30 to 40 minutes before the first car departs. The Safety Delegate leaves 20 to 40 minutes before the start, then the “00” or “Double Zero Car” at 10 to 20 minutes before the start and the last Safety car is the “0” (Zero) car.

Mid-point monitors physically monitor the passage of cars at their allocated points and keep a record of the passing cars.

In the event that the electronic tracking system goes on the blink — the Mid-point monitors are the rally headquarters’ eyes and ears on the stage.

The official start list:

1. Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4)

2. Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4)

3. Piero Canobbio/TBA (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4)

4. Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4)

5. Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4)

6. Guy Botterill/Simon Vacy-Lyle (Toyota Etios RC2-R5)

7. Karan Patel/Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta RC2-R5)

8. Tejveer Rai/Gareth Dawe (Volkswagen Polo RC2-R5)

9. Carl Tundo/Tim Jessop (VW Polo R5)

10. Onkar Rai/Drew Sturrock (Volkswagen Polo RC2-R5)

11. Amaanraj Rai/Oslaj Viljem (Ford Fiesta RC2-R5)

12. Jas Mangat/Kimya (Mitsubishi Lancer)

13. Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2)

14. Giancarlo Davite/Sylvia Vindevogel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4)

15. Ronald Sebuguzi/Anthony Mugambwa (Mitsubishi Lancer)

16. Yasser Nasser/Ali Katumba/ (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4)

17. Ian Duncan/Tej Sehmi (Nissan 240RS NAT-Classic)

18. Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4)

19. Christakis Fitidis/Eric Nzamwita (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-NR4)

20. Hussein Malik/Linet Ayuko (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-N4)

21. Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Skoda Fabia RC2-R5)

22. Kepher Walubi/Mohamadi Asuman (Mitsubishi Lancer)

23. Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel ( Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

24. Mcrae Kimathi/Shameer Yusuf (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4)

25. Nzioka Waita/Tuta Mionki (Mitsubishi Lancer EVO10)

26. Rajiv Ruparelia/Enoch Olinga (Volkswagen Polo/Proto NAT-SPV)

27. Daren Miranda/Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza)

28. Steve Mwangi/Dennis Mwenda (Subaru Impreza RC2-NR4)

29. Hamza Anwar/Riyaz Ismail (Subaru Impreza)

30. John Ng’ang’a/Edward Ndukui (Subaru Impreza NAT-S)

31. Geoff Mayes/Suzanne Zqagwe (Land Rover)

32. Edward Maina/John Ngugi (Subaru Impreza NAT-S)