Oil marketer Rubis gives three Kenyan drivers timely boost

Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) leader Jasmeet Chana is looking to push his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X to the limits at the 2023 World Rally Championship Safari Rally after getting a huge boost from Rubis Energy Kenya Wednesday.

Jasmeet, 45, will be navigated by his brother Ravinder Chana. Rubis, a leading Pan African oil marketing firm, also gave sponsorship worth Sh1 million to the 2022 KNRC champion Karan Patel who will be navigated by Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta R2 and Issa Mutwiri co-driven by Dennis Mwenda in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X.

In the sponsorship deal, the three talented Kenyan drivers will get fuel (Ultratech and Avgas) and Castrol lubricants.

"This is my first ever corporate sponsorship since I started my rallying career in 2007. I’m very excited about it. It gives me the boost and morale to push the car to its limits to get good results. With this backing, I will push the car to 100 percent now. Our aim is to win the KNRC category in the WRC Safari Rally," said Jasmeet from the Chana Racing Services team.

He said although the WRC drivers have top machines "this is our local event”.

"It is an advantage to us being at home. We know the roads and we will make use of our knowledge,” said Jasmeet who has used the same machine since 2018.

"This car has given me a lot of podium finishes. It has just come out of a full rebuild for the Safari, so basically, it is a brand new car ready to go," explained Jasmeet who has done 16 Safari Rally races.

Ravinder predicted that this year’s Safari, which will mark its 70th anniversary, will be a lot tougher than last year when they finished 14th overall.

"That’s the name of the game; rallying is not easy," he said.

Amwari is delighted with Rubis’ support, saying it is timely.

"It reduces my cost of doing the rally. It is very expensive to take part in the sport and that’s why you see us talking to sponsors. You need about Sh6 million to do the WRC Safari Rally, so getting someone to support you with fuel and oil is a big boost. We run on fuel," he said.

For his part, Rubis Energy East Africa Group CEO and Managing Director Jean-Christian Bergeron shared his enthusiasm for the partnership.