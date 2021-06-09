Ogier's glittering career sprouted from successful run in the junior ranks

Sebastian Ogier had his first major international success in 2008 when he won the Junior World Rally Championship title with three victories.

In 2009, he took part in one event in the Intercontinental Rally Challenge – and won the Monte-Carlo Rally in a Peugeot 207 S2000.

In the same year, he joined the new Citroën Junior Team and finished eighth in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

In 2010, Ogier joined Citroën’s full works World Rally Team and achieved six podium results, including his first two victories.

But it was in 2011 that he came to the fore thanks to an intense battle for the title with Sébastien Loeb, eventually settling for third overall. Later in the year he defeated WRC and F1 opposition in the famed Race of Champions event.

In the 2012 WRC he joined VW Motorsport and drove a Škoda Fabia S2000, achieving six top -10 points -scoring results.

Together with co-driver Julien Ingrassia, Ogier drove the new Polo R WRC to its first victory at Rally Sweden in 2013.

He capped off his inaugural season with Volkswagen with a much-celebrated World Championship title on the first day of his home Rallye de France and he wrapped up the year with a win at the Wales Rally GB.

He repeated his world champion feat in 2014, becoming the fifth driver to win back-to-back titles in the championship, and again in 2015, before going to write his name in the rally history books with a fourth consecutive World Rally Championship title in 2016, an incredible feat that only fellow rally legends Loeb, Juha Kankunnen and Tommi Mäkinen had matched.

In 2017, Ogier moved to British team Malcolm Wilson’s M-Sport and won the first rally of the championship in the roads and forests around Monte Carlo behind the wheel of the new Ford Fiesta WRC.

A series of consistent performances followed– including victory at Rally de Portugal – and third place at Wales Rally GB in 2017 was enough for Ogier to add a brilliant fifth title to his career record.

In 2018 he won a sixth title, with victories at Monte-Carlo, Mexico, France, and Wales Rally GB helping him become only the second driver in history to claim a double-hat-trick of WRC driver's titles.

In 2019 season, he returned to Citroën Total World Rally team.