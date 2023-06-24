Ogier holds slim lead over Rovanpera as Toyota stays on top

Eight times world champion Sébastien Ogier of France maintained his Friday overnight lead over teammate Kalle Rovanpera in the punishing Day three loop of the 70th Safari Rally edition in the punishing Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior stages Saturday morning.

The 2021 Safari Rally champion completed the first morning pass 22.1 seconds ahead of Rovenpera in identical Toyota Yaris GR with the Elementaita stage proving more difficult following an early morning downpour which reduced dust hazard but filled mud holes with water.

Elfyn Evans navigated by Scott Marin racing on a Toyota Yaris GR at Soysambu Stage during the World Rally Championships Safari Rally, Kenya on June 24, 2023 Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Despite losing marginally to Rovanpera through muddy Elmenteita and rocky Sleeping Warrior, Ogier ended the day with a cumulative time of 28.5 seconds ahead of Rovanperä.

“Some sections were very slippery and I was very cautious to be honest,” Ogier said. “On the last section of Sleeping Warrior with the stones it's so easy to damage something."

"I think we could push a bit more but for sure Seb is pushing a lot for this win,” said Rovanpera. “In our case we need to think about the championship also, because the guys in the championship fight are much more behind us and the good points are coming.”

M-Sport Ford duo Ott Tänak and Pierre-Louis Loubet, both recovering from disappointing Friday, held seventh and eighth respectively.

Daniel Sordo navigated by Candiddo Carerra compete on a Hyundai i20 at Soysambu stage during the World Rally Championships Safari Rally, Kenya on June 24, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Loubet ran wide in the mud and dropped time having to reverse. Thierry Neuville, who retired with suspension damage on Friday, also spun.

Grégoire Munster continues to lead WRC2 but the Fiesta youngster remains under pressure from Kajetan Kajetanowicz, who rounds out the top 10 driving a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

However, Carl Tundo ended in fifth in the Rally 2 category and 15th overall while national champion Karan Patel was fined Sh140,000 for failing to switch on the green light which alerts the rally control remotely on whether a crew who stops in a rally route is safe or not.