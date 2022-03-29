NTV crew given a feel of tricky Equator Rally route

The African Rally Championship (ARC) Equator Rally will offer the media and spectators the best action package in a decade, an organiser has said.After conducting an NTV filming crew on a tour of the route, Media Safety Officer Anwar Sidi said that the final part of the jigsaw puzzle has been put in place — the new 5 kilometres section at the start of Soysambu near Pipeline Road in Nakuru.Sidi, together with colleagues Clerk of Course Gurvir Bhabra, Nazir Yakub and George Mwangi, have paid more attention to spectators’ safety at Soysambu near the road to Mwariki and at the main gate of Soysambu Conservancy.The traditional Kedong Ranch spectator areas have been retained at Moi South Road and on the foot of Mount Longonot."We want to make spectator areas accessible with exit points following our experience last year in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally," said Sidi.The security team led by Police Commissioner Julius Kabiru also did a recce yesterday to enable it provide a seamless operation on safety and crowd controls to avoid challenges experienced last year.Spectators will be required to drive all the way to Eburru to reach the mountain peak overlooking Lake Naivasha in the 22km Loldia test — the best section in this weekend’s rally, starting and finishing in Naivasha at the Kenya Wildlife Service Research and Training Institute."Our experience this weekend offered us an opportunity to test the route, and everything else before the WRC Safari Rally," said Sidi, who also doubles up as route liaison for the Equator Rally.It will be an exciting rally if the current rains persist. However, the showers are scattered with half of Soysambu being dry, and the other side terribly wet yesterday.The rally has attracted 23 drivers. Many regional stars have decided to stay away to concentrate on the WRC Safari Rally scheduled for June 23-26.Action is expected to be top-notch going by the quality of drivers. Karan Patel in his tested Ford Fiesta is expected to be the favourite in the weekend rally. He will battle it out with Roy Gomes of Zambia in a similar car.Down the field, there will be an exciting competition in the FIA Rally Star Programme line up of McRae Kimathi straight from his good showing in WRC Sweden Rally, Jeremy Wahome and Hamza Anwar.Kimathi is challenging for the continental junior title while Wahome, who has been out of action since the Coast round of the national championship after a crash, is returning back to continue with previous impressive results. So is Anwar.Young people will be looking up to Maxine Wahome, the fast-rising female star who won the inaugural all-women Lionesses Rally at Kasarani last Sunday.She has been consistent with Linet Ayuko and Safina Hussein.[email protected]