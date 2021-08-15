Neuville wins home Rally of Belgium

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

Thierry Neuville wrapped up his 14th WRC career win with victory in his 'home' Ypres Rally of Belgium on Sunday.

The Belgian, in a Hyundai, led for virtually the entire event, the eighth round of the championship, which took in almost 300km of competition on narrow Flanders farm lanes and Spa-Francorchamps race circuit.

He finished 30.7sec ahead of Irish teammate Craig Breen.

Kalle Rovanpera, 20, who won the last rally in Estonia, finished third after a fierce intra-team battle with fellow Toyota drivers Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier.

Welshman Evans took fourth with championship leader Ogier down in fifth.

The Frenchman, however, consolidated his lead in the championship with four rounds remaining. He has 162 points, 38 ahead of Neuville and Evans who are tied for second.

Toyota head the constructors' championship, 41 points ahead of Hyundai.