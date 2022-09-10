Neuville leads, Kimathi steady in Acropolis Rally

In Loutraki, Greece



McRae Kimathi made good progress well into the second loop of the EKO World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally on Saturday in the hot weather which peaked to 35 degrees centigrade.

The route was rocky and twisty, and many top drivers suffered mechanical problems in one of the toughest rallies of the season so far.

Kimathi, navigated by Mwangi Kioni, avoided mistakes. They did not attempt any stunts.

The leaderboard continued changing with the best two drivers of the day — nine-time world champion Sebstien Loeb and his French counterpart — Pierre-Louis Loubet being forced out of contention after a series of high drama incidents.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris’ Esapekka Lappi, who is looking to safeguarding his second position, was pushed back by fuel-related gremlins. World title contender Kalle Rovenpera has a 15-minute deficit behind the leaders.

The young Finnish driver limped to the end of the stage and plummeted to position 19.

This was happening while locals went about their business unperturbed, unlike in Kenya where enthusiastic spectators line up along rally routes to follow the action.

Kimathi remained consistent while the hot and humid conditions required the teams to rehydrate and refill their in-car water bottles.

“It is very, very hot,” said Kimathi at the re-fill dispenser. But so far, so good. We keep our own pace.”

The M-Sport Ford service bay, now a standard for the Kenyans, is available and a near write off car can be rebuilt at the workshop. Catering services are good, and their is a masseur is at hand to attend to the crew. Team engineers log on into the engine management computer to access and either repair or replace weak parts. There is no guesswork.

Team Kenya principal Tapio Laukkanen said that his charges were following instructions which will help them finish the rally and earn important WRC points.

Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai i20 moved to the front of the pack; inheriting the misfortunes of the front runners, but pacing himself perfectly.