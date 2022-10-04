National Motocross action returns to Coast region

The National Motocross Championships is returning to the Coast after a 15-year hiatus.

This follows the opening of a two-kilometre dirt track at Vipingo Ridge.

The coast series dates back to the 1950s and was well known in the motorsport fraternity.

The MX course in Kilifi County has been passed fit by Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya (MSFK) to stage a race and it will be an exciting new addition to Kenya’s off-road racing circuit.

The Coast championships will take place at the Vipingo Ridge race track this weekend.

The race has received support from sponsors including Inchcape Kenya, Off Road Adventures, Total Energies and Capital FM.

Others are Collective Energy Africa, Mombasa Cement, and Superior Homes.

About 70 riders are expected to compete in the two-day event that starts on Saturday.

The track promises to amaze the crowd as riders, young and old, from Peewee to Master class, take on its challenge.

It features impressive jumps and a variety of twists and turns.

A resident of Vipingo Ridge and a former National MX champion, Torben Rune welcomed the staging of the championship at his home turf.