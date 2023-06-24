‘Nation’ vendor’s date in traffic with star drivers

Newspaper vendor David Kimotho has instantly attained near celebrity status within his cycle after being captured on camera selling a copy of the Daily Nation newspaper to Spanish World Rally Championship driver Daniel Sordo and navigator Candido Carrera.

Flash back to the moment: time: 9:30 am. Road: Uhuru Highway, where the traffic is building and the vendor is criss-crossing the busy highway, enticing clients to buy copies of their favourite newspaper.

Newspaper vendor David Kimotho urges Spanish World Rally Championship driver Daniel Sordo and navigator Candido Carrera of Hyundai to buy a copy of the Daily Nation in the Nairobi traffic on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Nelson Jeremy |



He spots a rally car caught up in the morning snarl up and summons unusual courage to approach the crew.

“I made up my mind and proceeded to the spot where they were rooted, unsure if they will purchase a copy. Language barrier proved to be a hindrance,” he says.

Determined to make it a memorable moment, he persisted and the navigator fished out a phone from his pocket.

“I told him to write six zero, meaning Sh60 and he duly obliged. The money reflected on my phone with the name Christopher,” he adds.

What mesmerised and mellowed the 23-year-old vendor was the duo’s humility despite their near-cult following across the globe due to their exploits in the rallying arena.

“They were down to earth. Gave me a listening ear and finally bought a copy… I could not have asked for more…memories archived,” says Kimotho.

Newspaper vendor David Kimotho urges Spanish World Rally Championship driver Daniel Sordo and navigator Candido Carrera of Hyundai to buy a copy of the Daily Nation in the Nairobi traffic on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Nelson Jeremy |

Having interacted with the established rally driver and navigators has changed his status, adamant colleagues are pestering Kimotho to tell them what happened.

“They wanted to know the details,” he says, smiling wryly.

He has made history, becoming an instant hero and he is loving it.

“I'm not used to the attention that I am currently getting. For two years, I have been selling from the same spot but that one sale is proving to be the turning point,” he confesses.

Ambitious by nature, he hopes the platform afforded to him by the rally stars will propel him to better things in future. “I’m just hopeful, optimistic that I am destined for greatness,” he says.

He recently enrolled for a driving course within the Nairobi city centre, hopeful to acquire the requisite skills that will help him fulfil childhood dreams of becoming an accomplished driver.

“I might not attain the levels of the two rallying giants but just like them I will become a driver,” he adds.

For now, he is basking on his new found glory, unsure what will transpire going into the future.