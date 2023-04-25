Nakuru Rally dates set

Rift Valley Motor and Sports Club will host the third leg of KNRC on May 20-21.

The club will release finer details about the round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The Nakuru Rally is scheduled to take place just a month before the WRC Safari that will double up as the fourth leg of the KNRC championship.

The Rhino Ark-Rhino charge has been slated for the first weekend of June while the Alfa Romeo Owners Club Concours d'Elegance will run between 23 and 24 September.

A Safari Rally memorial drive has been planned for 30 September.



The East Africa Safari Classic Rally will be the last KMSF event of the year in December.

The WRC Safari will be the seventh leg of the world series and the fourth in the local KNRC series.

Kenya Motorsport Federation (KMSF) will play as the hosts of the World Rally Championship Safari Rally for the third year between 23 and 26 June in the normal Motorsport calendar.

The 2022 WRC season was a special event for Kalle Rovenpera as he made history by becoming the youngest-ever world rally champion.

The 22-year-old was simply unstoppable as he won six times, wrapping up the title with two races to spare at Rally New Zealand.