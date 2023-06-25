Naivasha traffic chaos frustrate fans on final WRC Safari Rally day

It was total chaos along the Moi South Lake Road as rally fans tried to access the scenic Hell's Gate National Park for the final stage of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Despite police presence to ensure a smooth traffic flow, it was near gridlock especially the road leading to the park, as exasperated fans cursed.

Being a Sunday it was, naturally, a fun day out for family members eager to catch the revered event.

As usual, the “Subaru boys” opted to ignore the obvious frustrating moments by playing loud music and dancing while hanging precariously at the doors and the vehicle's rear.

Senior citizens caught in the confusion watched with disdain as the seemingly drunk youngsters whiled the hours away.

"If I knew it would be like this, I wouldn't have wasted my time coming. what is happening is really frustrating. We need a better organisation going into the future," said a middle-aged man stuck in the jam.

Heavy traffic along Northern corridor between Nakuru and Naivasha as rally fans try to access the scenic Hell's Gate National Park for the final stage of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally on June 25, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

And the man and his family members, despite his resolve to offer the kin a memorable moment, might be left to rue missed opportunity with traffic at a standstill at the time.

It was obvious many others who got stuck in the travel chaos would definitely miss out on a lifetime opportunity to see the famed rally drivers in action, meandering the modern rally machines with dexterity.

It was also a opportunity for them to enter the renowned Park, famous for rock climbing, the incident prone gorge that hosts the devil's bedroom and retreating wild animals in the bushes.

"I feel for them. You can imagine the frustrations of travelling from far and wide just to be denied a chance to realise your dream by traffic jam," said boda boda operator Kamau Kiama.

He was lucky to access the venue of the rally using his motorcycle. Those brave enough opted to use the highly charging boda boda operators to make it to the venue.

However, thousands of fans managed to make it to Hell’s Gate with a section of the iconic park resembling a mini hanger as helicopters hovered in the blue skies before landing.

Motorists seek a way out via the railway line due to heavy traffic along Northern corridor between Nakuru and Naivasha as rally fans try to access the scenic Hell's Gate National Park for the final stage of World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally on June 25, 2023. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Rally enthusiasts found time to take selfie near the helicopters with intentions of posting them in their social media pages or for chronicles as hawk-eyed security personnel kept a keen eye.

Back to Naivasha town, meat seller Kaba Kabogo was a happy man as his joint was a beehive of activity early morning

"I normally slaughter seven goats but, yesterday, I slaughtered 20 and before evening there was nothing left to eat. Today (Sunday), I have slaughtered another 20," said the smiling butcher.

Most of those entering his eatery joint were youngsters who confessed of hunger pangs in obvious drunken stupor as the owner talked of good financial tidings.