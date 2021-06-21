Naivasha bursts into life as world rally champions come calling

International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt (third right) is received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by FIA Vice President Surinder Thatthi (on his right), WRC Safari Rally Head of Security Julius Kabiru and WRC Safari Rally models.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The stages will be Elementaita, Sosyambu and Sleeping Warrior. Roads further north around Lake Elmenteita host Saturday’s 132.08km of action.
  • Sunday’s finale spans both the north and south sides of Lake Naivasha. The forested Loldia to the north and Hell’s Gate to the south sandwich the rocky Malewa. 
  • The second pass through Hell’s Gate, which finishes amid stunning scenery at Fishers Tower, forms the Wolf Power Stage. The 18 stages will amount to a total of 320.19 kilometres.

Naivasha burst into life Monday with a galaxy of the world’s best motor rally drivers and teams painting the town red as they prepared the world’s fastest rally cars for action.

