Mozzart Bet launch deal for Amwari

Issa Amwari and Job Njiru have always competed in rallying on a shoestring budget until Thursday when gaming firm Mozzart Bet adopted the duo with cash and material sponsorship for the WRC Safari Rally and Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC).

During a colourful ceremony outside at the Parklands Sports Club, Amwari said Mozzart Bet has finally helped and given him a platform to test his skills against the best in his long-term goal of becoming an accomplished driver.

“They say in racing that to win, you must first finish and bring the car home. So, my target is to put my mind and focus on finishing first before looking at anything else,” said Amwari.

“I want to thank God first of all for the opportunities he has given us to work with Mozzart Bet. It is an amazing company and I could not have been more pleased to partner with them for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally,” said Amwari who will be challenging in the national championship category in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X.

“This sponsorship means everything to me, and I want to express my gratitude to Mozzart Bet for giving us the platform to showcase our talent as a team and for Kenya at large. This would not have been possible without them. It is my hope that this will be the start of our long-term partnership with Mozzart Bet," he added.

Issa Amwari takes a spin on his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X during the Mozzart Bet sponsorship launch in Nairobi on June 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

He promised to bring the car back home next Sunday and then focus on the national championship. Mozzart Bet’s marketing manager Frank Okoth said he was happy that their talks have been finally fulfilled.

“This is the first-ever time we are sponsoring a rally driver,” he said.

“We are glad as Mozzart Bet to partner with Issa Amwari. Our aim was to work with our local drivers as we have discovered that most Kenyan drivers always have a challenge when it comes to sponsorship that's why we came in. We have high hopes in Issa and we hope that he will finish the race.

“We have spent over Sh100 million in various other CSR activities that include digging boreholes around various counties and also donating crucial medical equipment to hospitals, especially at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.”