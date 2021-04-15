Motoring veteran Mehboob Alam, 89, dies

Mehboob Alam (right) with an unidentified relative during Tanveer's burial in 1995. He died on April 15, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Since his son’s death, Mehbood dedicated himself to a life-long passion of teaching defensive driving, starting a defensive driving school in memory of Tanveer.  

Mehboob Alam, who died on Thursday, taught his son Tanveer Alam — a young gun who passed on in 1996 — that wrought iron is the stuff man is made of. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.