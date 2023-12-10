Motocross: Kenyans Mbuki and Kandie win Africa Challenge Cup

Kenyan riders Apollo Mbuki and Alex Kandie emerged top in their respective categories as the second and final round of the FIM Africa Central African Challenge (CAC) Motocross Challenge Cup concluded at Jamhuri Park on Sunday.

Kandie defeated compatriot Ngugi Waweru in a breathtaking MX2 showdown to lift the title.

Ngugi had won the first heat on Saturday, but lost Sunday's two heats to Kandie in a closely fought showdown.

Ngugi was well on course for overall victory after dominating the last heat only to be overtaken at the eleventh hour by Kandie.

Mbuki beat Fortune Ssentamu from Uganda in another hotly-contested MX1 Class title race.

Their rivalry started off with Saturday's single heat (one) runs for all classes.

But it was the neck-and-neck battle in MX1 between Ssentamu and Apollo that really treated fans to some exciting displays of riding artistry.

In Saturday's initial run, Mbuki dominated the better part of the laps until Ssentamu took charge in the last lap to win the heat.

Uganda’s Jude Musede took an early MX50 lead on Saturday claiming a flawless points score against hard-charging Kenya duo of Armani Amani and Uhrie Yongo who closed Saturday's heat in second and third, respectively.

MX Vets rider Kayiira Tabula from Uganda commented on the rivalry between Kenya and Uganda.

"It's always a great pleasure competing against Kenyan riders. In the early years we looked up to Kenya for success. But after years of hard work we have developed our strength as a country to be able to defeat our rivals," he said.

Gift Malcom Tabula of Uganda won the MX85 Class. CAC Round 2 track battles exhibited a spectacular show of talent, with some of the finest motocross riders from across the region competing for top honors where high-speed racing, spectacular jumps, and heart-stopping turns were the order of the day.