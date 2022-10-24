More yet to come, says Kimathi after winning Africa Rally 3 title

McRae Kimathi ended his Africa Rally Championship (ARC) fixture by winning the Africa Rally 3 title in Zambia on Sunday as he looks forward to a well-deserved rest after a busy season.

“Zambia was good, and the roads were smooth,” said Kimathi on arrival back home Monday.

He was driving a Ford Fieta Rally 3, navigated by Mwangi Kioni.

“I look forward to resting before thinking of a way forward. As you know, we did three championships namely Junior World Rally Championship, Africa and Kenya national championships this year.

“It is good to win ARC Rally 3 this year after finishing third in our category and fifth overall in Zambia. I owe my achievement to my sponsors Kenya Airways and Safaricom.”

Kimathi also finished fifth in JWRC and sixth in Rally 3. He raced in Sweden, Croatia, Estonia, Portugal and Greece.

Kimathi said the international championship was the toughest while Safari was special. He is the first indigenous Kenyan to attempt five races abroad in one calendar year.

Zambia’s Leroy and Urshlla Gomes finished second behind Karan Patel to win the Africa title the 2022 Africa Rally Championship title.

The crew entered the ARC season finale with a 21-point advantage over Patel.

Karan/Tauseef Khan emerged victorious in a Ford Fiesta Rally with Hamza Anwar finishing third overall.

Their season contention saw them claim one victory in Ivory Coast and five second place finishes in Kenya, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia.