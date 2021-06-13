Mombasa driver Sohan raring to go

Mombasa-based driver Sohan Puee Manmeet, talks to his manager Singh Puee (right) and his co-driver Adnan Din (left) after inspecting his Mitusubishi Evolution Car which he will drive at the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally in Naivasha.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Kevin Odit

  • Sohan said Kenyan drivers have good knowledge and understanding of the local terrain, something he reckons should work in the favour of the locals.
  • “The last inspection of the car will be done by the WRC team in Naivasha and we expect to be through and ready for the race alongside eight members of crew as required by the organisers,” he said.

When Kenya hosts the World Rally Championship Safari Rally from June 24-27, 27-year-old rally driver Sohan Puee Singh will be doing more than just flying the Kenyan flag.

