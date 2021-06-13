Mombasa driver Sohan raring to go

When Kenya hosts the World Rally Championship Safari Rally from June 24-27, 27-year-old rally driver Sohan Puee Singh will be doing more than just flying the Kenyan flag.

Sohan is the only driver from the Coast who will fight for the title when the World Rally Championship returns to Kenya after 19-year hiatus.

Sohan reckons local drivers will not start the competition as underdogs against reigning world champion Sébastien Ogier and 23 other foreign drivers.

“The international rally drivers have lots of experience because they do this day in day out, and we expect to learn some things from them but this is our country and we know the routes. We will fight tooth and nail,” Sohan told Nation Sport.

Sohan will compete in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 car, and will be navigated by Adnan Din, 36.

The Mombasa-based rally driver said they have met 95 per cent of the requirements set out by the World Rally Championship. The two are wait for a couple of spare parts to arrive from abroad.

Sohan said Kenyan drivers have good knowledge and understanding of the local terrain, something he reckons should work in the favour of the locals.

“The last inspection of the car will be done by the WRC team in Naivasha and we expect to be through and ready for the race alongside eight members of crew as required by the organisers,” he said.