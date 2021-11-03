Mini Classic Rally begins in Nairobi

The Mini Classic Safari Rally, which is organised by East African Safari Classic Rally, will be flagged off Thursday morning from 8am at Waterfront Mall in Nairobi.

Thirty-seven cars have entered the competition which has attracted some leading names in the sport of rallying. Raju Chagger is the Clerk of the Course, while Gillan Dykes and Nazir Yakub will be the rally stewards.

Some of the big names in the race are former Safari Rally winners Glen Edmunds, Azar Anwar, Ian Duncan and Baldev Chager. Duncan will be navigated by Anthony Nielson in a Nissan Patrol while Chager will partner with Ravi Soni in a Porsche 911. Anwar will navigate his son Shabaz in a BMW.

Other notable drivers include Aslam Khan and his brother Arshad Khan in a Porsche 911, his nephew Shakeel Khan in a Ford Escort, Maxine Wahome in a Datsun 160J, and Geoff Mayers in a Land Rover among others.

Arshad’s son Imran Khan will navigate Joey Ghose in a Datsun Violet. Maxine will be the sole female driver in the competition.

The event will cover a total distance of approximately 1000 km retracing many of the classic Safari Rally routes in and around Kenya.

All competitive sections are gravel roads, which are ‘open’ to general traffic. Competitors will tackle three stages per day over a period of the competition.

The competitive distance will be 700kms and transport of 300kms respectively. Each day will start at 8am and finish at approximately 3 pm.

The competition will be based around Amboseli National Park where the finish on Saturday will also be done.

The three day competition starting this morning and ending on Saturday will have a total of 12 competitive stages of which three stages will be tackled per day.

Provisional start list: