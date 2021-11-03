Mini Classic Rally begins in Nairobi

Rajju Chagger

Onkar Rai and Raju Chagger clear a bump along a Nyeri street in their Subaru moments after the flagging off of the KCB Micro Banking Rally on February 4, 2012.

Photo credit: File Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • The competition will be based around Amboseli National Park where the finish on Saturday will also be done.
  • The three day competition starting this morning and ending on Saturday will have a total of 12 competitive stages of which three stages will be tackled per day.

The Mini Classic Safari Rally, which is organised by East African Safari Classic Rally, will be flagged off Thursday morning from 8am at Waterfront Mall in Nairobi. 

